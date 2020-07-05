1/
John Michael Seiwert
1951 - 2020
Share
Seiwert, John Michael

"Junkyard" John Michael Seiwert, of Orland Park, IL, passed away on June 27, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born in Chicago, IL on May 18, 1951. He is survived by his daughter, Laurie Ann, his son, John Paul, grandson Alexander George, former spouse, Christine Seiwert (nee Labedz), and granddog,

Chezny poo-poo. Preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Anne (nee Lamlech) and brother Ronald. John had many hobbies and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a lifelong member of the Bass and Gill Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. His other passions included cars and motorcycles. He was a member of the Chicago Eagles motorcycle club and a proud supporter of the NRA.

Although John was not a veteran, he was a true American Patriot. He was a retired Cook County Corrections Officer. Due to today's environment, services will be private.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
July 4, 2020
we all love & miss john very much.chicago eagles m/c
robert benevice
Brother
July 4, 2020
R.I.P. John, God bless a fellow rider.
Ron Kasch
Friend
July 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I'll miss you John your friend Steve Castaneda Chicago Eagles M/C - Till we meet again in that big ride in the sky.
steve castaneda
Friend
July 3, 2020
I KNEW JOHN FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS WE HUNG OUT AS KIDS. HE WOULD COME TO OUR FAMILY REUNIONS HE WILL BE MISSED.
PJ PRITTS
Friend
July 3, 2020
Prayers to you and your family, Johnny is in God's hands now, but will forever be in our hearts.
willy schlorff - cousin
Family
July 3, 2020
John joined the Chicago eagles motorcycle club in 1988 he was a
dedicated member who will be best remembered for the rum cakes he
Made for our parties always ready to help another member rest in peace John
Don Grabinski
Friend
July 3, 2020
Grew up with John in the old neighborhood. He was a great mechanic and friend. My Dad had Mercury Comet that didnt run, John bought it from my Dad and fixed it.....he used it for years. I went to CPD, John with to the County. My prayers are for the Seiwert family.....RIP John.
Bill Marose
Friend
July 2, 2020
Great friend would give you the shirt off his back. I am truly glad to have shared my time with him. May the Gods bless him. You will be missed by all you have come in contact with in your life on this earth. Always remember { JUNK YARD JOHN.}
Jack Lange
Friend
