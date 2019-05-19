Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
Resources
John Mical Obituary
Mical, John P. Age 88. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Ference); devoted son of the late Michael and Bernice Mical; loving brother of Michael (Carol) Mical and the late Eugene Mical; fond son-in-law of the late Joseph and Stella Ference; cherished brother-in-law of the late Richard (the late Harriet) Ference; also nephews and niece. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment St. Casimir Mausoleum. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019
