Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Richard Church
5032 S. Kostner Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McMahon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John McMahon Obituary
McMahon, John John McMahon native of Co. Clare, Ireland. Beloved husband of the late Rosanna (nee Clarke) McMahon; loving father of Brian CFD (Christine) and Brendan (Lori) McMahon; cherished grandfather of Stephanie, Derek CPD and Caitlyn; adored brother of Michael (Nancy) McMahon and the late Mary (Michael) O'Dea; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 8:30 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, to St. Richard Church, 5032 S. Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Retired member of the Carpenters Union Local 13 and a proud member of the Clare Association of Chicago. 708-857-7878, www.sheehyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now