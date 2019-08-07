|
McMahon, John John McMahon native of Co. Clare, Ireland. Beloved husband of the late Rosanna (nee Clarke) McMahon; loving father of Brian CFD (Christine) and Brendan (Lori) McMahon; cherished grandfather of Stephanie, Derek CPD and Caitlyn; adored brother of Michael (Nancy) McMahon and the late Mary (Michael) O'Dea; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 8:30 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, to St. Richard Church, 5032 S. Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Retired member of the Carpenters Union Local 13 and a proud member of the Clare Association of Chicago. 708-857-7878, www.sheehyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 7, 2019