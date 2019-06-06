Home

McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
773-268-0703
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
600 W. 45th St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
John McKeown Obituary
McKeown, John J. Age 70, June 4, 2019, lifetime resident of the South Side of Chicago, Canaryville neighborhood. Dearly beloved husband of Rita Jesse McKeown; devoted father of John (Darlene Tremore) McKeown, James (Joan Cruz) McKeown, Brian (Ann) McKeown, and Colleen (Russell Lowe) McKeown; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Fallon, Breanna, Adam, Kieley, and Milania; loving brother of Donna (the late Bernard) Mattes; fond uncle of Bernard (Diane) Mattes, Jr.; and a dear friend of many. Services at McInerney Central Chapel, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit John J, McKeown, Book of Memories. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For more Funeral info: call (773) 268-0703.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 6, 2019
