McKeown, John J. Age 70, June 4, 2019, lifetime resident of the South Side of Chicago, Canaryville neighborhood. Dearly beloved husband of Rita Jesse McKeown; devoted father of John (Darlene Tremore) McKeown, James (Joan Cruz) McKeown, Brian (Ann) McKeown, and Colleen (Russell Lowe) McKeown; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Fallon, Breanna, Adam, Kieley, and Milania; loving brother of Donna (the late Bernard) Mattes; fond uncle of Bernard (Diane) Mattes, Jr.; and a dear friend of many. Services at McInerney Central Chapel, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit John J, McKeown, Book of Memories. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For more Funeral info: call (773) 268-0703.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 6, 2019