Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1200
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Ridge Catholic Church
Chicago Ridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John McDonnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Mac" McDonnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Mac" McDonnell Obituary
McDonnell, John "Mac" Loving and devoted husband of Susan; brother of Mary (the late Robert Duffels), Anna McDonnell and Eileen (Ernest) Nottger; brother-in-law of Judy (Miguel) Llobera, John O'Brien, Mary (the late Robert), the late Ricky; uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was the son of a great Irishman and was one himself.He was just a good decent man, a friend to many and he will be missed.John was a Cub fan & Bears fan. VisitationSunday, August 11, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 South Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. FuneralMonday, August 12, 2019 10:00 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of the Ridge Catholic Church, Chicago Ridge, IL. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip, IL.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared atwww.ChapelHillGardensSouth.comfor the McDonnell family.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
Download Now