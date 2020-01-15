Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:15 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
10621 S. Kedvale Ave
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Maurer, John Age 92, Ret. C.F.D. and US Army WWII Veteran, at rest January 13, 2020, Beloved husband of the late Doris Mae Maurer (nee Dunmore); loving father of Jeffrey, John Jr. (Jeanne), Julie McDonald, Jean (Myles) McGrath, and Joann (Mark) McGuffin; cherished papa of Johnny, Shelby, Kyle, Conor, Sarah, Ian, Nolan, Liam, Grace, and Trevor; dear brother of the late Grayce and the late Eleanor; brother-in-law of Rose Hunniford, the late James (the late Helen) Dunmore, the late Jeanne (the late Robert) Fox, and the late Ronald (the late Carolyn) Dunmore; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Beloved member of CYC, special thank you to the loving caregivers at the Cottages of New Lenox, Cottage 4, and Angels Grace Hospice. Visitation Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, January 17, 2020 9:15 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S. Kedvale Ave, Oak Lawn, Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -