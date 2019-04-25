Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
John Martini Obituary
Martini, John Nicholas, Sr. Age 94, of Grayslake. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Meehan); loving father of Jay (Debbie), Rick (Michele), Phil (Mike), and Steve (Daisy); proud grandfather of Annie, Madeline, Andrew, and Nicole (Jordan); proud great-grandpa of Lila; dear brother of the late Clara (the late Gene), the late Ralph (the late Evelyn), Eleanor (the late Ed), and Patricia (the late Donald). Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 29. 2019, at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment Ft. Sheridan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Manduria (Italy) Park Tree Dedication for 450th Veterans Group, Anna Rita Morleo, Via C. Demitri, N. 42, 74024 Manduria Tananto, Italy. Funeral information and condolences: glueckertfh.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 25, 2019
