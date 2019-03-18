Home

St John Church Baptist
4821 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint John Church-Baptist
4821 S. Michigan Ave.
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint John Church-Baptist
4821 S. Michigan Ave.
View Map
John Martin Obituary
Martin, John A. Age 94,renowned organist, pianist, and vocal instructor, passedFebruary 20, 2019. Preceded in death by parents,Austin Martin and Alyce Martin Meine-Nichols; and siblings,Gwendolyn, Alyce, Harold, and Zephyr. John was born in Frankford, Missouri, and migrated to Chicago in 1930. He graduated from Chicago Musical College, now Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University, and the American Conservatory of Music. John toured Europe with many classical vocalists such as Dr. Theodore Charles Stone and Dr. Hortense Love.John also was the founder of MartinSchool of Music, which was located on the southside. Before retiring, John served as organist of Saint John Church- Baptist for over 43 years. John also served in the US Army during WWII. Visitationwill be heldSaturday, March 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. and a Memorial Service, will be held at11:00a.m., atSaint John Church-Baptist, 4821 S. Michigan Ave.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 18, 2019
