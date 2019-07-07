|
Margelewski, John P. Age 68, of Park Ridge. At Peace with Christ, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Credille); loving father of Brian; beloved son of the late John and Virginia; dear brother of Michael (Pam), Thomas (the late Lori), Gregory (Marla), Mary Margelewski (Kevin Graham), Nancy (Richard) Ringler, the late Bobby (the late Cheryl Todde), and Raymond; fond uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many. Visitation Monday, July 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS), 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services begin on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Eugene Church. Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019