Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
John Maiolo Obituary
Maiolo, John Age 96, beloved husband of Giovanna "Joanna" (nee Scalfaro); loving father of Pete (Denise) Maiolo, Catherine (Pete) Wonaitis, Ralph (Helen) Maiolo and Mary (Pete) Pettenon; devoted grandfather of Nina, Catarina, Pete, Christina (Mark) Palazzolo, Michael, Anthony, Analisa, Reece and Taylor; cherished great-grandfather of Dominic, Giovanni and Catherine; fond brother of the late Maria Sacco. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 11:00 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 11:30 a.m. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 26, 2019
