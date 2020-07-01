John L. Donovan Sr.
Donovan Sr., John L. Age 90, passed away June 30th, 2020. Loving son of the late LeRoy and the late Theresa (nee Manella). Beloved husband for 67 years to Patricia (nee Marco); cherished father of Mark (Donna Williamson), John, Jr. (Janet) Donovan and Theresa (Joseph) Herdegen; dearest "Papa" of Nicole and Samantha Herdegen, Matthew, John, III and Max Donovan; dear brother-in-law of Phillip (Judy) and Albert (Patricia) Marco. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. By family request services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Casey Laskowski Funeral Home. For information please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
773-777-6300
