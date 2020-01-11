Home

Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
773-545-1320
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:15 AM
Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
John Kurek Obituary
Kurek, John S. Beloved father of Karen (Gary) Stamm, Jerry (Char), Cindy (Gil) Gallian, Richard, and the late Steve (Cindy); proud grandfather of Steven, Jr., Matthew, Leighann, Natalie, Jennifer, Stephanie, Michelle, and Noreen; great-grandfather of Steven, Johnny, and Tommy; dear brother of Rosemary Trzebny and the late Dolores Howell; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; former husband of Lorraine Kurek. Funeral Services Monday 9:15 a.m. from the Jaeger Funeral Home, 3526 N. Cicero Ave. to St. Bartholomew Church, 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info, 773-545-1320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
