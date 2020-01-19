Home

St Andrews Church
505 Kingston Dr
Romeoville, IL 60446
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Parish
505 Kingston Dr.
Romeoville, IL
Krolo, John Age 92, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at his residence in the Carillon Community of Plainfield, formerly of Chicago. John was a City of Chicago Fireman and a 57-year member of the Firefighters Union Local #2, he was also proud member of the Brotherhood of the Barrel, he retired in 1985 after 24 years of service. John was also a Merchant Marine during WWII from 1944 to 1948; a Korean War Veteran serving US Army from 1950 to 1952 and a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post #667. He is survived by his loving wife, Dolores Krolo; daughter, Renee (Edward) Krolo-Waliczek; sister, Eva (the late Ray) Hillock; also numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Theresa Krolo; stepfather, Chris Cooper; sisters, Marie Krummick, Barbara Pluschkell, Dolores Worth and Caroline Goldsmith; also a brother, Frank Krolo. Family and friends are invited to a memorial Mass to be celebrated Friday, January 24, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 505 Kingston Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446. His cremains will be inurned privately with military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood at a later date. Please omit flowers. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com). (815) 577-5250.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020
