Krolo, John Age 92, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at his residence in the Carillon Community of Plainfield, formerly of Chicago. John was a City of Chicago Fireman and a 57-year member of the Firefighters Union Local #2, he was also proud member of the Brotherhood of the Barrel, he retired in 1985 after 24 years of service. John was also a Merchant Marine during WWII from 1944 to 1948; a Korean War Veteran serving US Army from 1950 to 1952 and a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post #667. He is survived by his loving wife, Dolores Krolo; daughter, Renee (Edward) Krolo-Waliczek; sister, Eva (the late Ray) Hillock; also numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Theresa Krolo; stepfather, Chris Cooper; sisters, Marie Krummick, Barbara Pluschkell, Dolores Worth and Caroline Goldsmith; also a brother, Frank Krolo. Family and friends are invited to a memorial Mass to be celebrated Friday, January 24, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 505 Kingston Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446. His cremains will be inurned privately with military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood at a later date. Please omit flowers. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com). (815) 577-5250.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020