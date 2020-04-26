John Kolar
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kolar, John R. John R. Kolar, 72, a resident of Wildwood, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. He was born November 29, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Ronald and Ruth Kolar. John was a veteran of the US Army having reached the rank of Staff Sergeant. He worked as an electrician and was a career long member of the IBEW Local 150 until he retired in 2004. John enjoyed sports of all kinds and was an avid Packers and Blackhawks fan. John is survived by his sons Robert (Kirsten) Kolar, Kevin (Annamaria) Kolar and Christopher (Erin) Kolar; his grandchildren Magdalen, Ava, Genevieve, and Quinn, his brother Tom Kolar and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
7 entries
I was lucky to have met and known John. I will miss him as a brother, I will miss him more as a wonderful person. He always seemed happy,upbeat, and smiling. The type of person you like to be around. To his family,My prayer's and thought's are with you. Be assured that many share in your loss at this difficult time. Find comfort with support and knowing that John is in the arms of the Lord. Bless you.
David Roy
Coworker
My families deepest condolences to John's family. If there is a blessing John got to see his beloved Chicago Cubs win the World Series in 2016. Rest in peace my brother.
Rick Rottmann
Coworker
Good friends are hard to find. I found John.
Mike Sodaro
Friend
Good bye John. It was a pleasure knowing you
John Westman
Coworker
I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of John. I am a local 150 member and worked with John as an apprentice. John was a great journeyman, teacher and mentor! Other JWs would laugh and joke at the apprentices that got John! Only because he was no nonsense, strict but fair! I greatly respect my time with John, I am a better JW because of John! God Bless his family , friends and loved ones! All of local 150 will miss him greatly!
Dan Lazarski
Coworker
My condolences to the family.
Rest in peace brother.
Don Stateler
Coworker
John was a good union man and someone I considered a good friend .
michael hartwig
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved