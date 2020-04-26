I was lucky to have met and known John. I will miss him as a brother, I will miss him more as a wonderful person. He always seemed happy,upbeat, and smiling. The type of person you like to be around. To his family,My prayer's and thought's are with you. Be assured that many share in your loss at this difficult time. Find comfort with support and knowing that John is in the arms of the Lord. Bless you.

David Roy

Coworker