Klauss, John T. Visitation for John T. Klauss, 85, of Mundelein, is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Kristan Funeral Home, P.C., 219 West Maple Ave. (Two blocks west of Route 45, on Route 176), Mundelein. Memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. He was born January 5, 1934 in Chicago to Carl and Mary (nee Stiakia) Klauss and died Monday July 8, 2019 at Autumn Leaves in Vernon Hills. Before retirement John was a firefighter for the City of Chicago for 32 years. He was also a retired Tilesetter. He is survived by his sons, John (Laura) Klauss and James Klauss; his grandchildren, Adam, Kelly, Ashley, Bre, Kyle, and Brett Klauss. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Phyllis (nee Nottger). For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 17, 2019