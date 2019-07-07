|
|
Kilgallen SJ, Fr. John J. "Jack" Age 85, died June 27, 2019, at St. Camillus, Wauwatosa, WI. Jack was a Jesuit for 66 years and a priest for 54 years. He was born in Chicago to John J. and Veronica Sterling Kilgallen. He is survived by his sisters, Carol Meyer and Mary Holzhall. Jack was a graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep in 1952. He earned his Master's degree in Greek and Latin (1961) from Loyola University Chicago and S.T.L. from Bellarmine School of Theology (1966). He earned his Doctorate in Scripture (1974) from Pontifical Bible Institute. There will be a visitation Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. at the Madonna della Strada Chapel, Loyola University Chicago, 6453 N. Kenmore Ave., Chicago. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Funeral info: John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 773-764-1617.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019