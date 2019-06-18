|
Kaucky, John E. Age 81, retired Chicago Police Officer of 1st District for 27 years, passed away. John played U.S. Army football at Ft. Benning and served in Korea. Devoted son of the late Charles, Sr. and Jennie (nee Dolezal); beloved brother of the late Richard, the late Charles, Jr. (Dorothy), Catherine Miller, the late Rev. Francis Kaucky, and Edward (Carol); loving uncle of Linda (Larry) Kowalski, Suzanne (Larry) Kelly, Michael Kaucky, Dianna (Gerald) Lunsford, Carleen Kaucky, Janine (Roger) Coffee, the late William Kaucky, Dennis Kaucky (Steve Guldberg) and David Kaucky. Visitation Wednesday 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 8:45 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, 17500 84th Ave., Tinley Park Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Per John's wishes, a random act of kindness towards a police officer or military personnel would be appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 429-3200.
