|
|
Johnson, John Francis Age 54, passed away from congestive heart failure on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. John "Johnny" was born on June 23, 1965, to the late Merrill and Genevieve (McKiernan) Johnson. He was the youngest of nine children. He was preceded in death by his loving parents; his sister, Jean Johnson; and his nephew, Chad Weber. Johnny is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Honorio) Beltran; his son, Nick (Alissa) Johnson; his grandchildren, Adrian, Honorio, Edgardo, Anora, Isaias, Colson; and his siblings, Catherine Throw, Daniel (Leslie) Johnson, Margaret (Kevin Acker) Zatarski, Genevieve (George) Weber, Merrill (Kathy) Johnson, Thomas (Jessie) Johnson, Mary (Jim) McGee; and many nieces and nephews. Johnny had many talents. He was intelligent, kind-hearted and athletic. He could fix just about anything and was called upon by his family and friends many times. Whether it was to help with electrical problems, installing ceiling fans, or fixing appliances, no matter the task - Johnny was always willing to help. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, listening to music and most of all, he loved the game of hockey. He played hockey for many years and was a diehard Chicago Blackhawks fan his entire life. His two children, Amanda and Nick, were his greatest loves and he was very proud of them. Johnny loved being a grandfather and spending time with the kids. He had many lifetime loyal friends. He will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life for adults 21 years and older will be held beginning at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Sundown Inn Pub, 1775 Bloomindale Road, Glendale Hts., IL. Memorial contributions are appreciated and may be directed to his daughter, Amanda Beltran and son, Nick Johnson.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 17, 2019