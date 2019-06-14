|
Johnson, John R. Age 80, of Morton Grove. Retired Skokie Police Department. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Kannberg); dear father of Donna (Charles) Richards and the late Susan D.; loving grandfather of Kelly Richards; fond brother of Marian Johnson. Visitation Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon, at Haben Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. Funeral info: (847) 673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 14, 2019