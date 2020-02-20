Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 W. 151st Street
Orland Park, IL
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 W. 151st Street
Orland Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
John J. Walsh Obituary
Walsh, John J. Age 87, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Diane "Dee" (nee Bermingham) by his side on February 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Josephine McGowan Walsh and Patrick Joseph Walsh. Loving father of Elizabeth, the late Annie (Mark) Spehn and Frank (Ann Celine) Walsh. Wonderful step-father to Laurie, Sharon, and Michael. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and great-grandfather of one great-grandchild. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was a proud U. S. Army Veteran. John was also a very astute business man and greatly admired by many of his colleagues. He was a veracious reader and quite a history buff. He was an avid golfer and gardener. He took great pleasure driving his "Gator" around to enjoy all the flowers and vegetables in his garden. Most of all, John was a family man who loved and took great pride in his family and was a friend to many. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Sacred Heart Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2020
