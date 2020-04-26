John J. Rizzute
1936 - 2020-04-22
Rizzute, John J. 83 of Peoria, AZ passed away April 22, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1936. Raised in Ohio then started a family in Orland Park, IL. Now with his beloved wife, Katherine (1939-2013), survived by daughters Linda, Gina (Ralph) & Dianna (Thomas); 6 grandchildren Joshua, Danielle, Jenna, Kyle, Nicole, John (Morgan); 2 great grandchildren Gavin & Jonathan Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.
