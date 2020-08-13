Iwaniec , John J.
John J. Iwaniec, age 73. US Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran. It is with great sadness that the family of John J. Iwaniec, (Railroad John to many of his friends) announce his passing. Father of Jessica, Grandfather to Damien and Vincent. Beloved son of the late Sophie and John C. Iwaniec. Loving brother to Elaine Waggoner, Denise Iwaniec and the late Duane and the late Wayne Iwaniec. Dearest uncle to John (Trish), Laura (Matt) Hall, Frank Russell, Robert Russell, James (Nayme) Russell, Kyle (Amber) Waggoner, the late Wayne Russell and the late Partick Waggoner. Great uncle and Great-great uncle to many with a few beloved cousins. Visitation Saturday August 15, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m., time of funeral prayers, at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel). Entombment with military honors at the Resurrection Cemetery-Garden Mausoleum. Please note that COVID-19 restrictions, for maximum gatherings of 50 persons at a time will be observed with masks required. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com