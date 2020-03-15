Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
524 9th St.
Wilmette, IL
View Map
John J. Graham Obituary
Graham, John J. Age 89, of Wilmette, formerly of Skokie. Veteran, U.S. Navy Petty Officer. Retired Superintendent of Morton Grove School District No. 70. After retirement, Interim Superintendent in other communities, including Deerfield, Hinsdale and Mundelein. Beloved husband of Dr. Angela, nee Waters; loving father of John C. (Paula), Angela A. and Kevin W., President F.O.P. Chicago Lodge No. 7. (Patricia Graham, MD); cherished grandfather of Christopher and Victoria; dear brother of Mercedes Porst, the late William (the late Jean) and David (Dorothy). Visitation,Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 3 to 9 p.m., at Haben Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Family and friends to meet for Funeral Mass,Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 524 9thSt., Wilmette. Interment St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Mississippi Abbey, 8400 Abbey Hill Lane, Dubuque, IA 52003. Funeral info:847.673.6111orwww.habenfuneral.comto sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020
