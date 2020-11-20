1/
John J. Gaca
Gaca Jr., John J.

John (Jack) J Gaca Jr., United States Airforce Veteran, 87 years. Beloved husband of Eleanor nee Konieczny. Loving father of John (Lisa) and Joseph (Cheryl) Gaca. Cherished grandfather of Lauren (Scott) Hinds, Nellie (Brian) Bowman, Tyler (Jiahao Pang), Andrew (Kari), and Ashley Gaca. Precious great grandfather of Regan, Landry, and Colbie. Dearest brother of the late Joan (Paul) Sorce, Carol (late Jerry) Greenawalt, and the late James (late Ewa) Gaca. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Member St. Symphorosa Super Club. Arrangements entrusted to Feeley Balto Funeral Service 773-239-9095.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
November 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 17, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
