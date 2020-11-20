Gaca Jr., John J.
John (Jack) J Gaca Jr., United States Airforce Veteran, 87 years. Beloved husband of Eleanor nee Konieczny. Loving father of John (Lisa) and Joseph (Cheryl) Gaca. Cherished grandfather of Lauren (Scott) Hinds, Nellie (Brian) Bowman, Tyler (Jiahao Pang), Andrew (Kari), and Ashley Gaca. Precious great grandfather of Regan, Landry, and Colbie. Dearest brother of the late Joan (Paul) Sorce, Carol (late Jerry) Greenawalt, and the late James (late Ewa) Gaca. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Member St. Symphorosa Super Club. Arrangements entrusted to Feeley Balto Funeral Service 773-239-9095.
