Dour, John J. Age 94, of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully at homeMarch 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary C. Dour; loving father of Bonnie Terry, Michael (Mary Alice) Dour, Patrick Dour and the late Lenore Piper; admired father-in-law of Charley Piper; treasured grandfather of Sondra Terry, Ryan and Jason (Terri) Dour; cherished great-grandfather of McKayla Dour; loyal brother of Mary Lou Day. Visitation:Friday, March 13, 2020, 3:00 8:00 p.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago 60657. Funeral MassSaturday, March 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago 60657. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:www.parkinson.org. Info:(773)472-6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 11, 2020