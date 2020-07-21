Coners, John J.
Age 27 of Orland Park, passed away suddenly July 18, 2020. Loving son of John F. and Mary T. Dear brother of Jennifer and Jaclyn. Proud grandson of Carol A. (the late Fred) Coners and the late Andrew and Evelyn. Dearest nephew, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Thursday, July 23rd from 9:00 a.m. until time of closing prayers 11:00 a.m. at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd St., Orland Park IL 60462. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 11:30 a.m., 15050 Worlf Road, Orland Park, IL. A private Interment, Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. John was an Eagle Scout, Troup 318, teacher and coach at Lockport Township High School. He was a member of Delta/ Chi Fraternity at Illinois State University. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the ROTC Program at Lockport Twp. High School or the Athletic Boosters Program at Lockport Twp. High School, 1323 East 7th St. Lockport, IL 60441 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Orland Funeral Home Directors (Edward A. Tyika Manager/Director). Info: 708-4607500 or www.orlandfuneralhome.com
.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com