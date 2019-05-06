Burke III, John J. Ret. U.S. Naval Capt. Of San Diego, California passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 after a battle with cancer. John was 72 years old. John was a graduate of St. Thomas More grammar school, Mt. Carmel High School and Notre Dame University. He was a devout follower of the Notre Dame Irish sporting teams and he followed the Irish to different sporting events around the world. Captain Burke valiantly served his county in Vietnam as a Captain in the US Navy. John is survived by his mother, Suzanne Burke (nee Meyering); his brothers, Jim (Sheila) Burke, Bill Burke and Mike Burke; and his sisters, Margaret (Mike) Dreznes, Sheila (Ken) McDonnell, Suzie Burke and Marie Burke as well as numerous loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather for Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 10134 South Longwood Dr., Chicago, IL 60643. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Lenti Legacy Scholarship, care of Mount Carmel High School, 6410 South Dante Ave., Chicago IL 60637, would be greatly appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708 857-7878. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary