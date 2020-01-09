Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Croatian Church
2864 E. 96th St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Croatian Church
2864 E. 96th St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Ivancich, John E. Age 93, lifelong of South Chicago, passed away January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Spretnjak) for 70 years. Loving father of Carol (Larry) Babich, John, Ret CFD (Cathy) Ivancich, Janet (Don) Busse and Michael (Jill) Ivancich. Devoted grandfather of 12. Cherished great-grandfather of 13. Dearest brother of Joseph (Mary Jane) and the late Edward (Steffi) Ivancich and the late Mary (late Jim) Macak. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran, a retired 70 year member of Ironworkers Local #1 and a longtime member of Sacred Heart Holy Name Society. Visitation and Funeral Services Saturday, January 11, 2020, DIRECTLY AT Sacred Heart Croatian Church, 2864 E. 96th St., Chicago, IL 60617 where visitation will take place from 8:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. 773-731-2749, www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -