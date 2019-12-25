|
|
Hycner, John P. Age 40. Loving son of Leona (nee Zajac) and the late Chester Hycner. Beloved brother of Sharon (Mark) Wieczorek, Cathy (Chris) Carson, Eileen (Bob) Gomulka and Julie (Dean) Zielke. Dear uncle of Matt, Nick, Ryan, Sarah, Samantha, Frank and Emily; dearest best friend of Kim and a loyal friend to many. Visitation is Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th Street just west of Harlem). Visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:15 a.m. We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Daniel the Prophet Church for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Daniel the Prophet Church would be deeply appreciated. Condolences may be sent to John's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 25, 2019