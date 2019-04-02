|
|
Hunt, John B. Native of Athea County, Limerick, Ireland. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Shinners); devoted father of Edward (Susan), John (Mary), and the late Katherine (the late Daniel) O'Brien; proud grandfather of Bridget (Shane), Mary Kate, John (Katie), Patrick, Edward, Maureen, Neil, Nina, Jacqueline, Theresa, Anne, and Brendan; cherished great-grandfather of Daniel, the late Grace, and the late Christopher; dear brother of Mary, Kathleen, Helena, the late Patrick, and the late Theresa; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the Irish Republican Army, the 1940's campaign. Founder of the Limerick Hurling Club of Chicago. Former chairman of the North American Board of the Gaelic Athletic Association and proud member of Plumbers Local Union 130. He was a Republican in the old country and a Democrat in the new country. Visitation Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, April 5, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st St., Orland Park, IL, to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com. (708) 857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 2, 2019