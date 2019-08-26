|
Hickey, John "Jack" Kevin "Longest way round is the shortest way home." John "Jack" Kevin Hickey was born on Leap Year in 1940 to James "Sham" Joseph Hickey and Margaret "Marge" (McNicholas) Hickey. Jack was the fourth child after the late Jimmy, the late Patsy, the late Peggy and older brother to the late Clarence "Bingo." Jack joined his parents and siblings in eternal rest on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Margaret "Maggie" Agnes Hickey (Tony Ashley); sons, Kevin Liam Hickey (Javalen) and Jonathan Hickey Quitian (Letty Soto); and grandchildren, Alexander Atticus and Avery Elizabeth Ashley, Declan Weller Hickey, Logan Giovanni and Liam Benjamin Quitian and his sister Rita. Jack was a proud lifelong resident of Bridgeport and graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep, class of 58. For a time, he carried on the fourth generation of his family's funeral business, JJ Hickey Funeral Homes and was an active member of St. Bridget's Church Congregation. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and worked at Forest Atwood Paper Company for 34 years. He retired early and began buying and selling property in his beloved Bridgeport. He loved the written word, read no less than 2 books a week, 2 newspapers a day and completed 3 crosswords a day. Most of all, he loved to pretend to be a cantankerous old fart but deeply loved his family and his Eleanor Street Family. Family and Friends will gather Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1080 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago. Interment is Private. Arrangements Entrusted to Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home. Service information 312-225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 26, 2019