Hedinger, John L. Age 91, formerly of Chicago. Beloved husband of Betty for 72 years. Loving father of Theresa (late Philip) Naso, Pamela (Richard) Hartig and Patricia (John) Manderscheid; devoted grandfather of Christina (Steven) Bonnell, Jennifer (Jedidiah) Ayres, Kimberly (Jake) Eyermann, Lauren (Michael) Holloway and Matthew (Cristina) Malusa; dear great-grandfather of Ruby, Leo, Josiah, Jeremiah, Eleanor and Margaret; Preceded in death by his siblings Margaret, Joseph and Edward. Services and interment will be private. Memorials in John's memory may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 630-964-6500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2020