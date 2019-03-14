|
Hayes Jr., John J. "Jack" Age 91; WWII Army Veteran; Co-Founder of Hayes Beer Distributing - 1956. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Snyder) and the late Dolores (nee Bush); devoted father of John "Mike" (Mary Beth) Hayes, David Hayes, Kevin (Mary Anne) Hayes, Jack Lucas, Jill (Timothy) Murphy, and Robert (Donna) Lucas; proud grandfather of Michael, Ann Marie, Sarah, Megan, David, Jr., Jennifer, Jamie, Rachel, Matthew, Kevin, and Brian; adored great-grandfather of Sophia, Olivia, Anika, George, Amber, Cara, and Ryan; cherished brother of the late Joan and the late James D. (late Patricia) Hayes; adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st St., Orland Park, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905, would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com. (708) 857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 14, 2019