Griffin, John J. Devoted husband of Jean (nee Schapen) for over 54 years; loving father of John, Sherri (Jon) Lunny, Jill (Daniel) Scarnavack, Michael (Kara), David (Jennifer), and Kelli; proud Grandpa of 18; and Great-Grandpa of one; beloved brother of the late Donald (Maggie), and the late Peggy; dear uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to many. Lifelong member of Local 130 Plumbers Union. Former 19th Ward Precinct Captain, and Ridge Beverly Little League Commissioner and Coach. Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to at stjude.org/memorial would be appreciated. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 22, 2019