Gibbons, Dr. John, PhD, Aged 68, resident of New York City. Son of Bernard and Cecilia Gibbons, of Chicago; brother of Mary Ann and the late Ceil and Bernard; father of Brian (Julie), Megan Glasgow (Justin), and Kevin; grandfather of Stella, Liam, Mae, Fiona, and Phoebe. Died on Monday, July 15, 2019. John was a long-time professor and dean of academic affairs at DeVry University in Chicago and New York. In retirement, he was an avid supporter of the Drama League. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Drama League Annual Fund, www.dramaleague.org, in John's name.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 17, 2019