Gardiner, John T. "Sean" John "Sean" T. Gardiner, 90, native of of Ballinalacken, Lisdoonvarna, County Clare, Ireland; beloved husband of the late Helen nee Loughney; loving father of Rosemary (Brian) Towey and Mary Ellen Schwartzhoff; cherished grandfather of Marty, Rohan and Seamus Towey and Jack, Katie, and Frank Schwartzhoff; dear brother of the late Teresa (the late Con) Howard, Margaret "Peg" (late John) Potter, the late Joseph (Margaret) Gardiner, the late Thomas (Mary) Gardiner, Anne (the late Thomas) Hegarty, the late Mary (Peter) Gardiner, and James "Jimmy" Gardiner; dear brother-in-law; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews; wonderful friend and neighbor to all. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge, Tuesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. going to St. Eugene Church, 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 2, 2020