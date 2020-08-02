1/
John F. Pausz
Pausz , John F. John F. Pausz, 75, at rest July 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda D. Pausz (nee Lee); Loving father of Tammy Zilinger, Christopher Pausz, David Pausz, Andrea (Steve) Zilinger, Eric (Kayla) Pausz and step-father of Dawn (Geno) Spriesch and Scott (Dawn) Malewski; Cherished grandfather of Jonathan, Matthew, Zach, Angela, Amber, Eloise and step-grandfather of Charlie; Loved great-grandfather of Mackenzie; Dear brother of Pat (Gene) Nolan, Betty (late Bob) Lewis, Linda (late Darrell) Wilson, the late Gus (Debbie) Pausz and the late Carol (Ron) Ionnie; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of Evergreen Park High School. John will be remembered for his dedication to his family, love of cooking and being a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. Memorial Services for John Pausz will be held on Wednesday, August 5th from 9:00 11:00 a.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60465. Chapel Service begins 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment private. Info. 708-598-5880 or www.hillsfh.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
JUL
29
Service
11:00 AM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 598-5880
