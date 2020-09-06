1/
John F. Bartizal Jr., MD
Bartizal Jr., MD, John F.

John F. Bartizal Jr., MD, of Westmont, formerly of Burr Ridge & Riverside, beloved husband of the late Carole (Joyce); loving father of Joyce Bartizal (Brian DeWitt), John F. Bartizal III, Joseph Bartizal, the late Jason Bartizal, & Julia Kent (Phillip); beloved brother of Blanche Babcock, Paul Bartizal (Sandra), & Henrietta Pons; dear uncle of many. Graduate of St. John's Military Acad., Tulane Univ., Marquette Univ., & Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin Univ., retired professor Loyola Univ. Medical School, Captain US Air Force. Member of American Legion Post 2910, Chicago Medical Society, AMA, American Society of Colon & Rectal Surgeons and Fellow of American College of Surgeons, Recipient of numerous awards and accolades. Visitation 3 to 9pm on Thursday, September 10 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Funeral Mass 10am on Friday, September 11 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, Oakbrook Terrace. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) or the West Suburban Humane Society (wshs-dg.org) are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
