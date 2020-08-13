Gnutek, John E.
U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Jean V. nee Bury. Loving father of Geraldine (the late Roman) Olejarz, Nancy Gnutek, Jack Gnutek, Anthony (Laura) Gnutek, and James (Mary Beth) Gnutek. Cherished grandfather of 10. Proud great grandfather of many. Dear brother of the late Mary and Raymond White, Joseph and Mary Gnutek, Victoria and Max Kutz, Genevieve Gnutek, Sophie and Ted Rutkowski, and Felix and Grace Gnutek. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Saturday 9:15am from Thompson and Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Churh for Mass at 10:00am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00pm until 9:00pm. thompsonkuenster@comcast.net 708-425.0500
