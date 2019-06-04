|
Czajka, John A. Of Schaumburg for 46 years. Beloved husband of 57 years of Phyllis (nee Martin); loving father of Dean and Andrew (Sandra); cherished grandfather of Danielle (Cade) Carpenter, Ashley (Brandon) Stephens, and Kaehler Czajka; proud great-grandfather of Claire and Ella; dear brother of Frank (Dolores) Hendrickson; many loving nieces and nephews. John was a dedicated employee of the Chicago Sun-Times for 50+ years. Visitation Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd., at Barrington Rd., Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. (630) 289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 4, 2019