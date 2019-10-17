|
Curry, John M. Age 55. Brother of IBEW Local 134. Beloved husband of Margaret Curry (nee James); cherished son of the late John "Jack" and Lois Curry; loving brother of Debbie (Scott) Casner, Patricia (Patrick) Connolly, and the late Robert "Bobby" Curry; fond uncle of Jason and Amanda. Memorial visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. until time of memorial service 8:00 p.m. at Hann Funeral Home, 8230 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. In lieu of flowers, donations to Summit Animal Hospital, 6050 S. Harlem Ave., Summit Argo, IL 60501 would be appreciated. For more info, please call 708-496-3344 or visit us at hannfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 17, 2019