Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
John Creighton Obituary
Creighton, John Gerald Age 87, of Downers Grove, formerly of Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo, Ireland. Beloved husband of the late Julia Creighton (nee Coen); loving father of Patrick (Lisa), John (Kristin), Julie (Keith) Shannon, Daniel (Jennifer) Creighton; dear grandfather of Aidan and Liam Creighton, and Jack, Emma, Daniel and Jane Shannon. Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 9:15 a.m. from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521 to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 30, 2019
