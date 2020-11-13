Cipriani , John
John Cipriani, of Chicago, passed away on November 6th, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 42 years to Nancy (nee O'Steen), devoted father of Tracy Cipriani (Mark Ryan), Julie Cipriani, Susan Cipriani (Gary Gross), and dear grandfather of Cristina, Joey, Addison, Benjamin, and Chloe. Loving brother of Lucille Kunz (late Larry), Antoinette Venezia-Rossol (late Stan), Rosemary Doctor (Walter). Predeceased by his parents Mary (nee Campagna) and Otto Cipriani. Also predeceased by his former wife Albie (nee Wesling). Due to the COVID-19 virus there will be a private family Mass on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at Holy Child Jesus Parish at St. Margaret Mary Church. Mass will be streamed on the Parish Facebook page at 11:00a.m. Interment at All Saints. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's name to the American Heart Association
appreciated
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com