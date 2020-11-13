1/
John Cipriani
Cipriani , John

John Cipriani, of Chicago, passed away on November 6th, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 42 years to Nancy (nee O'Steen), devoted father of Tracy Cipriani (Mark Ryan), Julie Cipriani, Susan Cipriani (Gary Gross), and dear grandfather of Cristina, Joey, Addison, Benjamin, and Chloe. Loving brother of Lucille Kunz (late Larry), Antoinette Venezia-Rossol (late Stan), Rosemary Doctor (Walter). Predeceased by his parents Mary (nee Campagna) and Otto Cipriani. Also predeceased by his former wife Albie (nee Wesling). Due to the COVID-19 virus there will be a private family Mass on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at Holy Child Jesus Parish at St. Margaret Mary Church. Mass will be streamed on the Parish Facebook page at 11:00a.m. Interment at All Saints. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's name to the American Heart Association appreciated

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
November 13, 2020
So sorry to learn of the passing of this wonderful man. We remember his humor and kindness, how you always felt good being around him. May all of his loved ones take comfort in the fact that he will be missed by many.









Mary Ann & Ron Michelotti
Friend
November 13, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
