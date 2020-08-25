1/1
John Caruso
Caruso, John

John "Jack" Caruso passed away peacefully at the golden age of 83 in the tranquility of his own home on August 21, 2020. Beloved Husband of the late Elizabeth. Long time beloved companion of Lorraine Szustowski. Devoted Father of Mary Beth (Joseph) Bauer, Theresa (Ken) Bazan, John (Carol) Caruso, Patricia Caruso, and the late Nancy Jo Caruso. Loving Son of the late John and Mary Caruso. Fond Grandfather of Tiffany (Ty) Thompson, Joey (Michelle) Bauer, Alyssa (Ryan) Laurenti, Charlie (Stephanie) Bazan, Michael Bazan, Nick (Lindsey) Bazan, Jay Caruso, Isabella Caruso, Henry Caruso, Sophia Caruso, Nancy Jo Mullally and David Mullally Jr. Fond Great Grandfather of Ellie Bauer, JoJo Bauer, Eva Bauer, Lulu Laurenti, Leo Laurenti, Sloane Thompson. Dear Brother of the late Nancy (the late Vincent) Pascucci. Dear Uncle, Great Uncle and friend of many. Jack was a master plumber and a member of the Plumber's Council Local 130. He was also a retired Police Captain of Memorial Park District as well as a 4 th Degree of Knights of Columbus. Jack was an avid golfer and world traveler, loved spending time on his boat on Lake Shafer. Family and friends are to gather for the visitation Wednesday, August 26 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162 (located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral is private. For additional information, call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Jack's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated. WE REQUIRE THAT ALL GUESTS ENETRING THE BUIDING WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
708.449.5300
August 24, 2020
Will miss our times together in Puerto Vallarta, but now you can visit
anytime you like !
Lorraine
Lorraine Szustowski
Significant Other
August 24, 2020
Lorraine Szustowski
August 24, 2020
God bless you and your Family I' am sorry to see you go I remember some good time hanging out together you me and Frank is was great times when I lived in Hillside may you rest in peace and I will see you upstairs one day
Art Valentino
Friend
August 24, 2020
Jack, you were a great person. You will be missed.
Lt. John Hansen, Retired
Friend
