Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Turibius Church
5646 S. Karlov Ave.
John Capiak Obituary
Capiak, Jr., John J. Beloved husband of Maria; loving father of Larry, Rich, and Diane (Anthony) DiProspero; cherished grandfather of John and Ashley; fond brother of Norbert; also nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at St. Turibius Church, 5646 S. Karlov Ave., for Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For info: (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019
