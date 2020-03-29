|
Bross Jr., John Adams Died of brain cancer on March 19, 2020, the first day of Spring, a day he loved. Born in New York City August 29, 1939 to John A. Bross and Priscilla Bross Whitney, he is a graduate of Groton School, Harvard University, Harvard Law School and Seabury Theological Seminary. He is survived by his wife Judith Carmack Bross. His first wife Louise Smith Bross died in 1996. He is survived by his four children, Suzette Bulley (Allan E. Bulley III), Jonathan Bross (Cynthia Moore), Lisette Bross (Raymond Caccioli) and Medora (Dolly) Geary (John W. Geary) and three step-children, George York (Julia York), Charlotte Matthews (Patrick Matthews) and Alice York (Aaron House); his grandchildren are, Lucy, Daphne and Allan Bulley IV, Parker and Avery Bross, Eloise and Hilary Geary, Addison Bross-Caccioli, Oliver and Henry York, and Colin and Clara Matthews; he is survived by two sisters, Wendy Frazier and Justine Yildiz, and his brother Dr. Peter Bross. An author specializing in Civil War history, he authored, along with his sister Justine Yildiz, "Letters To Belle: The Civil War Letters and Life of Col. John A. Bross', their great-grandfather who raised a black regiment in Illinois. He presented his book at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Chicago History Museum. He was completing a play, "Fourth of July, Grafton, Vermont: A Pageant" about how the Civil War severely affected this small town. An attorney and retired Trust Officer of the Northern Trust Company, his committed and tireless voluntarism stretched from Chiapas, Mexico where he was a missioner with volunteers in the Mayan town of Yochib to Murray Bay, Quebec, Canada where he was a Trustee of the Murray Bay Protestant Church to an extraordinary of record of service and leadership in Chicago. At the Art Institute he was a co-founder, with Louise Smith Bross, of the Auxiliary Board and the Old Masters Society, of which he was President. He also served on the Photography Committee and was a member of the Sustainer Fellows. He founded the Louise Smith Bross Lecture Series at the University of Chicago and also served on the Humanities and Divinity School Visiting Committees. He was a longtime board member of the Chicago Area Project, Vice President of Facets, and Secretary of the Groton School class of 1957. He served on the board of Bishop Anderson House where he volunteered as a lay chaplain at local hospitals, boards of the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, the board of The Village Chicago and the Poetry Foundation. He was Board Chairman of the Admiral at the Lake and Senior Warden at St. James Episcopal Cathedral. A fine singer and pianist, he was Chairman of the Great Lakes Dredge and Philharmonic Society. He was a member of the Society of Colonial Warriors in the state of Illinois. A longtime Old Town resident, he served on the board of the Old Town Triangle Association. Memorial Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers. memorial contributions may be made to St. Chrytom's Church specified for the Chiapas Project, 1424 North Dearborn Parkway, Chicago, Illinois 60614. Info:www.donnellanfuneral.com (847)675-1990
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2020