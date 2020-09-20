1/
John "Butch" Brajkovich Jr.
{ "" }
Brajkovich, Jr. , John "Butch"

Age 78, late of the East Side, passed away September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Yeager). Loving father of Jodi (late Joseph) Stangarone, John R. (Susanna) Brajkovich, Joy Ann Brajkovich and the late Joseph Allan Brajkovich. Cherished grandfather of Nichole, Joseph, Matthew, Brandon, Johnna and Kailey. Adored great grandfather of Tabitha, Grayson, Atticus, Hunter, Harley and Easton. Fond brother and uncle of many. Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm. Funeral Wednesday, September 23, 2020 10:30am prayers from Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass 11am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in John's name would be appreciated. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
SEP
23
Funeral
10:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of the Annunciata
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
