Thomas McInerney's Sons Funeral Homes
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
773-268-0703
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas McInerney's Sons Funeral Home
4635 South Wallace Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas McInerney's Sons Funeral Home
4635 South Wallace Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Gabriel Church
Resources
Bennecke, John W. "Jack" 88 years. Veteran United States Marine Corps. Passed into eternal life surrounded by family on April 15, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband of 61 years to the late Virginia; loving father of Deborah (Ron) Okon, John M. Bennecke, Thomas (Lora) Bennecke, Robert Bennecke, Sandra (Steve) Brazel, and Patricia "Trish" Glascoff; dearest grandfather of Nicole, Dana, Eddie (C.P.D.), Mark, Aaron, Wally, Rebecca, Stephen, Ginny, Robert, Jack, Timmy and Emily; great-grandfather of Nicholas, Maggie, Matthew and Bobby; cherished son of the late William (late Ann) Bennecke; dear brother of the late William (Generose) Bennecke, Patricia (Charles) Einweck, late Anne Marie Roseman, Rich (late Jill) Bennecke; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews; friend to all who knew him. Jack, true to his Marine Corps training, provided, protected, and inspired his family through all his years. Funeral services 9:00 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, from the Thomas McInerney's Sons Funeral Home, 4635 South Wallace Street, Chicago, IL, to Saint Gabriel Church. Mass of the Resurrection 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Graveside interment, St. Mary Cemetery - Evergreen Park, IL. (773) 268-0703.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 20, 2019
