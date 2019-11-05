|
Anson Sr., John J. Age 81. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee Holwager); loving father of Kimberly (Erv) Hlavac and John Anson Jr. (Antoinette); devoted grandfather of Jennifer (Shelby) Hodde, Jillian (Philip) Walters, Raymond (Cassie), Christopher (Dana), Austen Anson and Melissa Hlavac; dear great-grandfather of Emerson, Raegan, Caden, Zachary, Jackson, Kinsley, Kolten and Trevor; fond brother of William, the late Frank (the late Irene) and Stephen (the late Kathleen) Anson. Funeral Friday 10 a.m. from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Michael Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or American Diabetes Association appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 5, 2019