1/1
John A. Mazzone
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Mazzone, John A.

of Brookfield, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Nancy, nee Barnett; loving father of Kimberly (Charles) Schaer, Frank (Wanda) Mazzone, Annie (Mike) Jaeger and Janine (Steve) Agrela; proud grandfather of Anthony, Angelo, Ella, Frankie, Nicole, Michael, Alex, Gianna and Anthony; great-grandfather of David; dear brother of Annamarie and the late Alfonso, Ned, Albert and Donald. Retired 27 year employee of the Chicago Sun Times. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All to meet Friday at the office of Queen of Heaven Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. for a Graveside Service. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
NOV
6
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
