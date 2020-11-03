Mazzone, John A.
of Brookfield, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Nancy, nee Barnett; loving father of Kimberly (Charles) Schaer, Frank (Wanda) Mazzone, Annie (Mike) Jaeger and Janine (Steve) Agrela; proud grandfather of Anthony, Angelo, Ella, Frankie, Nicole, Michael, Alex, Gianna and Anthony; great-grandfather of David; dear brother of Annamarie and the late Alfonso, Ned, Albert and Donald. Retired 27 year employee of the Chicago Sun Times. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All to meet Friday at the office of Queen of Heaven Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. for a Graveside Service. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com